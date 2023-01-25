Watch Now
FORECAST: Morning snow followed by afternoon rain... travel will be impacted

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 06:08:55-05

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories in effect this morning through the early afternoon. Plan on widespread snow with 2-4" on the ground through noon. Then the snow changes to rain and our accumulated snow starts shrinking.
We'll stay warm enough for rain through the afternoon/evening before colder air returns overnight. Plan on a transition back to snow as we head into Thursday with lake effect snow likely. Another 1-3" possible where squalls persist.

Our next clipper arrived Friday night with and even better shot at rain/snow Sunday.

Stay tuned for more details...

What To Expect:

  • Heavy snow Wednesday AM
  • Changing to rain Wednesday midday
  • More scattered snow Thursday AM
  • Clipper late Friday/early Saturday
  • More rain & wet snow for Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Rain and snow. Blustery. | High: 39º

Thursday: Lake effect snow. | High: 32º

Friday: Clipper snow late into Saturday Cold. | High: 32º

Saturday: Snow ending early. Seasonal. | High: 37º

Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers. Seasonal. |High: 35º

