FORECAST: Morning snow followed by afternoon rain... travel will be impacted

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories in effect this morning through the early afternoon. Plan on widespread snow with 2-4" on the ground through noon. Then the snow changes to rain and our accumulated snow starts shrinking.
We'll stay warm enough for rain through the afternoon/evening before colder air returns overnight. Plan on a transition back to snow as we head into Thursday with lake effect snow likely. Another 1-3" possible where squalls persist.
Our next clipper arrived Friday night with and even better shot at rain/snow Sunday.
Stay tuned for more details...
What To Expect:
- Heavy snow Wednesday AM
- Changing to rain Wednesday midday
- More scattered snow Thursday AM
- Clipper late Friday/early Saturday
- More rain & wet snow for Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Rain and snow. Blustery. | High: 39º
Thursday: Lake effect snow. | High: 32º
Friday: Clipper snow late into Saturday Cold. | High: 32º
Saturday: Snow ending early. Seasonal. | High: 37º
Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers. Seasonal. |High: 35º
