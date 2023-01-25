FORECAST: Morning snow followed by afternoon rain... travel will be impacted

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories in effect this morning through the early afternoon. Plan on widespread snow with 2-4" on the ground through noon. Then the snow changes to rain and our accumulated snow starts shrinking.

We'll stay warm enough for rain through the afternoon/evening before colder air returns overnight. Plan on a transition back to snow as we head into Thursday with lake effect snow likely. Another 1-3" possible where squalls persist.

Our next clipper arrived Friday night with and even better shot at rain/snow Sunday.

Stay tuned for more details...

What To Expect:

Heavy snow Wednesday AM

Changing to rain Wednesday midday

More scattered snow Thursday AM

Clipper late Friday/early Saturday

More rain & wet snow for Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Rain and snow. Blustery. | High: 39º

Thursday: Lake effect snow. | High: 32º

Friday: Clipper snow late into Saturday Cold. | High: 32º

Saturday: Snow ending early. Seasonal. | High: 37º

Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers. Seasonal. |High: 35º

