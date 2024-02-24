FORECAST: Morning snow gives way to frigid sunshine

CLEVELAND — Brrr! It is frigid this morning, following another cold front that rolled through on Friday. That front brought scattered t-storms in our southern communities yesterday. With much colder temps this morning, light to moderate snow showers have been impacting NEO, especially south of US-30. The highways look snow-covered at times and it could be slick. Careful on the roads this morning. By the afternoon, the snow is over, and the clouds look to decrease rapidly. It will stay cold all day, though. Highs look to stay below freezing, but it will be blustery, so it will feel even colder. The chill doesn't last long! We thaw out by Sunday and next week is looking much warmer and then... wetter!

What To Expect:

Frigid on Saturday

Wind chills in the teens

AM snow; PM sun

Big rebound Sunday/Next week

60s ahead

Watching the next system for storms

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: Isolated lake effect, cold & windy. | High: 29º

Sunday: Mainly dry. Warmer. | High: 48º

Monday: Temps climb. | High: 55º

Tuesday: Mild with a few showers. | High: 61º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter