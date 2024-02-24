FORECAST: Morning snow gives way to frigid sunshine

CLEVELAND — Brrr! It is frigid this morning, following another cold front that rolled through on Friday. That front brought scattered t-storms in our southern communities yesterday. With much colder temps this morning, light to moderate snow showers have been impacting NEO, especially south of US-30. The highways look snow-covered at times and it could be slick. Careful on the roads this morning. By the afternoon, the snow is over, and the clouds look to decrease rapidly. It will stay cold all day, though. Highs look to stay below freezing, but it will be blustery, so it will feel even colder. The chill doesn't last long! We thaw out by Sunday and next week is looking much warmer and then... wetter!
What To Expect:
- Frigid on Saturday
- Wind chills in the teens
- AM snow; PM sun
- Big rebound Sunday/Next week
- 60s ahead
- Watching the next system for storms
Daily Breakdown
Saturday: Isolated lake effect, cold & windy. | High: 29º
Sunday: Mainly dry. Warmer. | High: 48º
Monday: Temps climb. | High: 55º
Tuesday: Mild with a few showers. | High: 61º
