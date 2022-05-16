FORECAST: Morning storms fading into afternoon sunshine

CLEVELAND — Kicking the workweek off wet. Plan on rain and a few embedded thunderstorms for the Monday morning commute. Things settle quickly toward midday though. We're actually clearing out with sunshine taking over. Most of us get back to about 70º this afternoon after a cool & wet start.

The cool air isn't gone though. Tuesday will be MUCH cooler with highs in the lower 60s. We'll rebound but it'll take all week. Plan on 60s through midweek with 70s Thursday and 80s to near 90º by Friday!

It's a short lived rebound though... another cold front, more storms and cooler (more seasonable) air settles in for the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Widespread rain & a few storms early Monday AM

Cant rule out late PM t-storm or 2

Seasonable afternoon

Cooler Tue & Wed

Big heat coming back late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: AM t-showers likely. More seasonable afternoon.| High: 70º

Tuesday: Coolest day of the week. Dry.| High: 62º

Wednesday: Few PM Showers. | High: 65º

