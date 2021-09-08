FORECAST: Morning storms followed by afternoon sunshine

CLEVELAND — Sunshine coming out after this mornings thundershowers. Give yourself some extra tie to get to work and school but no worries about getting home. We're back in the upper 70s with tons of sun. Low humidity too. That means nighttime temps will drop into the 50s the next couple mornings. Enjoy it, open the windows, get outside!
This weekend looks nice, also, just warmer. We're back in the lower 80s with slightly higher humidity. That'll bump our rain chances up early next week also.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Morning t-storms
- Afternoon sunshine
- Lower humidity
- Cooler/calmer the rest of the week
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Storms likely early., drying out midday. | High: 77º
Thursday: A few clouds with isolated showers. | High: 70º
Friday: Sunny & mild.| High: 73º
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm. | High: 80º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 84º
