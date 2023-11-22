Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Mother Nature cooperating in our holiday travel plans

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:35 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 05:36:27-05

CLEVELAND — Isolated showers are possible Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours. We may see a few peeks of sunshine mid to late afternoon. It will be a chilly travel or grocery shopping day with temperature receding into the upper 30s by late afternoon.

More good news... Thanksgiving will be dry! We will even see some sun... And we're staying dry through the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Chilly with a few showers today
  • Brighter & dry Thanksgiving
  • Winter cold (lake effect) Friday
  • Brighter Saturday
  • Light mix Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Chilly temps with a few rain showers.| High: 44º

Thanksgiving Day: More sun but still chilly. | High: 46º

Black Friday: Cold & breezy with isolated lake effect snow. | High: 39º

Saturday: Partly sunny but still chilly. | High: 41º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018