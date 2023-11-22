FORECAST: Mother Nature cooperating in our holiday travel plans

CLEVELAND — Isolated showers are possible Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours. We may see a few peeks of sunshine mid to late afternoon. It will be a chilly travel or grocery shopping day with temperature receding into the upper 30s by late afternoon.

More good news... Thanksgiving will be dry! We will even see some sun... And we're staying dry through the weekend.

What To Expect:



Chilly with a few showers today

Brighter & dry Thanksgiving

Winter cold (lake effect) Friday

Brighter Saturday

Light mix Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Chilly temps with a few rain showers.| High: 44º

Thanksgiving Day: More sun but still chilly. | High: 46º

Black Friday: Cold & breezy with isolated lake effect snow. | High: 39º

Saturday: Partly sunny but still chilly. | High: 41º

