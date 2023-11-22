FORECAST: Mother Nature cooperating in our holiday travel plans

CLEVELAND — Isolated showers are possible Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours. We may see a few peeks of sunshine mid to late afternoon. It will be a chilly travel or grocery shopping day with temperature receding into the upper 30s by late afternoon.
More good news... Thanksgiving will be dry! We will even see some sun... And we're staying dry through the weekend.
What To Expect:
- Chilly with a few showers today
- Brighter & dry Thanksgiving
- Winter cold (lake effect) Friday
- Brighter Saturday
- Light mix Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Chilly temps with a few rain showers.| High: 44º
Thanksgiving Day: More sun but still chilly. | High: 46º
Black Friday: Cold & breezy with isolated lake effect snow. | High: 39º
Saturday: Partly sunny but still chilly. | High: 41º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter