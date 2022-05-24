FORECAST: Much brighter but still cool

CLEVELAND — Sunshine returning today but the chill is still here. It's all from the lake. That northeast breeze is blowing cool air southwest and across the state. Areas inland, away from Lake Erie will be MUCH warmer. Looking like middle 70s for Akron while Cleveland is stuck in the middle 60s! A solid 10 degree spread.
Clouds rolling in this evening though. That'll lead to a few t-showers Wednesday afternoon. We'll be closer to 80 by the afternoon though, so try to enjoy it. Better rain chances Thursday will knock temps back for a couple days but we rebound... nicely! We're warming and drying through the holiday weekend with 80s returning for Memorial Day Monday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Bright sunshine today
- Cool lake breeze, warmer inland
- Even warmer Wednesday with temps near 80
- A few storms Wednesday
- Scattered storms Thursday
- A few showers Friday
- Drier, warmer weekend ahead
DETAILED FORECAST:
Tuesday: brighter but still cool, much warmer inland.| High: 65º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. | High: 80º
Thursday: Warm & breezy with scattered storms.| High: 78º
Friday: A few showers left over.| High: 69º
Saturday: Drying and clearing out.| High: 72º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Dry & warm.| High: 81º
Memorial Day: Partly cloudy. Warm & dry. Great for a picnic!| High: 86º
