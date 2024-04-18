FORECAST: Much calmer and more seasonable today

CLEVELAND — Drying out and slowly clearing out today. Temps should make it back to much more seasonable levels. Plan on lower 60s along the lakeshore, upper 60s to near 70 Akron and south. Enjoy the afternoon sun and warmth. Another round of rain is on it's way.

We're soaked Friday morning. I expect downpours and a few rumbles of thunder from 4am until 9am Friday with a brief dip to near 50º late morning. We'll rebound back into the middle 50s by the afternoon but even cooler are settles in for the weekend.

Some spots will barely touch 50 both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

What To Expect:



Seasonable Thursday

T-showers Friday morning

Much cooler (and drier!) weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Clouds then sun. | High: 62º

Friday: Morning t-showers. Cooler after. | High: 56º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. | High: 50º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Chilly. | High: 49º

