FORECAST: Much calmer, cooler and brighter

CLEVELAND — Brrr! It is much colder out the door this morning, but there is also more sunshine and calmer conditions compared to yesterday! Plan for cool temperatures all day with highs in the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

A few rain chances will begin to return as we head into the new work week, along with warming temperatures. 70s look possible on Wednesday! However with the warmth comes the potential for storms as well.

Strong to severe storms will be possible west of Ohio on Tuesday, which shifts to the east by Wednesday. There is already a risk for severe weather posted for Wednesday. we will keep an eye on the development of the next storm system, as we head into the middle of next week.

Following a midweek cold front, temps will drop by the end of the week. Opening Day for the Guardians is looking dry and chilly, as highs climb into the mid to upper 40s!

What To Expect:

Colder temperatures

Quieter, Cooler and Drier on Sunday

Few showers/storms Monday/Tuesday

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Chilly for the Guardians Home Opener!

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Partly cloudy but staying chilly. | High: 47º

Monday: Much warmer. Few showers possible. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Scattered rain. Few storms. | High: 66º

Wednesday: Scattered storms. Warmer. | High: 72º

Thursday: Colder. Drier. | High: 50º

Friday: Chilly & Dry for Home Opener. | High: 47º

