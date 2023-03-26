Watch Now
FORECAST: Much calmer Sunday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 09:19:03-04

CLEVELAND — What a wild and windy day it was on Saturday. There are still thousands without power after widespread strong winds over 60 mph rolled through yesterday. Thankfully, it is much much calmer and quieter today.

Plan for ample sunshine during the day and we'll bounce back up into the lower to mid 50s for the highs.

We will see the chance for isolated rain by the end of Sunday, and scattered showers into the day on Monday. Temperatures will be on the chilly side once again as we begin the new work week.

What To Expect:

  • Drying out and calmer on Sunday
  • Sunny during the day
  • Clouds return tonight
  • Light showers overnight & into Monday
  • Scattered Showers for Monday & cooler

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Plenty of sun. Near norm temps. Isolated shower late | High: 52º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light showers. Chilly. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower early. Chilly. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Touch warmer | High: 48º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Seasonal. | High: 50º

Friday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 55º

