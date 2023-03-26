FORECAST: Much calmer Sunday

CLEVELAND — What a wild and windy day it was on Saturday. There are still thousands without power after widespread strong winds over 60 mph rolled through yesterday. Thankfully, it is much much calmer and quieter today.

Plan for ample sunshine during the day and we'll bounce back up into the lower to mid 50s for the highs.

We will see the chance for isolated rain by the end of Sunday, and scattered showers into the day on Monday. Temperatures will be on the chilly side once again as we begin the new work week.

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:



Drying out and calmer on Sunday

Sunny during the day

Clouds return tonight

Light showers overnight & into Monday

Scattered Showers for Monday & cooler



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Plenty of sun. Near norm temps. Isolated shower late | High: 52º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light showers. Chilly. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower early. Chilly. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Touch warmer | High: 48º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Seasonal. | High: 50º

Friday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 55º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter