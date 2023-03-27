FORECAST: Much cooler air settling into Ohio with scattered rain

CLEVELAND — More showers will be with us as we head back to work and school on Monday. Rain will be likely during the morning into the early afternoon. A few flakes may mix in, especially along the lake shore communities. Temperatures will not rebound much, with highs in the low to mid 40s by midday on Monday. We will see temperatures drop into the upper 30s by the end of the afternoon into the evening on Monday.

A chill in the air will linger into the day on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 40s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will gradually bump back into the upper 40s by Wednesday and Thursday, with a slight chance for a few showers on Wednesday.

More rain and warmth will move in for the end of the work week into the start of next weekend.

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:



Showers today

Cooler temps

Even cooler Tuesday

Warmer, wetter late week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light showers. Chilly. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 43º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Touch warmer | High: 48º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry. Seasonal. | High: 49º

Friday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 60º

Saturday: Showers continue. Not as warm. | High: 55º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter