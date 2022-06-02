FORECAST: Much cooler but still a bit unsettled

CLEVELAND — Wednesday's damaging thunderstorms are gone... The downed trees, power lines and fences are still here though. Thankfully we have better weather to help our clean-up.

Temps are dropping into the 50s/60s this morning and only rebounding back into the mid-60s this afternoon. We can thank a north breeze and thick clouds for that. They won't be here long... we're clearing late in the day so temps can drop tonight. We're all in the 50s overnight before a FANTASTIC Friday.

Plan on sunshine and middle/upper 70s Friday afternoon. Gorgeous. Low humidity, lots of sun.

We drop about 10º Saturday but we're staying dry. We're dry until early next week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cooler air settling in today

Cloudy with a few t-showers

Sunshine returning Friday

Warmer, more seasonable weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: A few t-showers with much cooler air.| High: 64º

Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 78º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cool.| High: 69º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Seasonable.| High: 77º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: