FORECAST: Much cooler but still a bit unsettled

CLEVELAND — Wednesday's damaging thunderstorms are gone... The downed trees, power lines and fences are still here though. Thankfully we have better weather to help our clean-up.
Temps are dropping into the 50s/60s this morning and only rebounding back into the mid-60s this afternoon. We can thank a north breeze and thick clouds for that. They won't be here long... we're clearing late in the day so temps can drop tonight. We're all in the 50s overnight before a FANTASTIC Friday.
Plan on sunshine and middle/upper 70s Friday afternoon. Gorgeous. Low humidity, lots of sun.
We drop about 10º Saturday but we're staying dry. We're dry until early next week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cooler air settling in today
- Cloudy with a few t-showers
- Sunshine returning Friday
- Warmer, more seasonable weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
Thursday: A few t-showers with much cooler air.| High: 64º
Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 78º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cool.| High: 69º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Seasonable.| High: 77º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter