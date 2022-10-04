FORECAST: Much more seasonable through mid-week

CLEVELAND — Patchy frost this morning but we're reboundings. Lots of sun today should help us jump back into the 60s. Still a bit below the norm but not bad... The sun helps!

Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday as high pressure slides south across the state during the day. High temperatures will stay a few clicks below normal again today with highs in the lower and middle 60s.

On Wednesday, we're pushing 70 degrees...finally back to near normal. Those warm temperatures will hang around on Thursday, but we could see a few rain showers approaching from the west by late afternoon as the next cold front moves our way.

Much colder air arrives for the weekend. Friday's high will be 20 degrees chillier than Thursday...lower 50s! A few showers are possible during the day.

What To Expect:

Sunny again today

More seasonable mid-week

Rainy late week

Much colder by Friday and into the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Seventies!! | High: 68º

Thursday: PM showers. | High: 72º

Friday: Scattered (lake effect) showers. MUCH COLDER! | High: 52º

