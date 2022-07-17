CLEVELAND — Gear up for some soggy weather to wrap up the weekend!

Rain and storms will increase in coverage and intensity by Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of the rain Sunday night into Monday could be heavy at times and lead to localized flooding.

Some storms may also develop with a few strong wind gusts near 50 mph Sunday PM, especially in our southeastern communities.

Sunday & Monday high temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s. Rain lingers into Monday and gradually fades away throughout the day.

We dry out early next week and then heat up by Tuesday & Wednesday to near 90 degrees. Next chance for storms comes on Wednesday PM.

What To Expect:

Widespread showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon/evening

Storms Return and stick around into Monday

Heavy rain will be possible Sunday - Monday

Near 90 degrees by the middle of next week

Sunday: Rain increases. Heavy at times. A few strong PM storms. High: 82

Monday: Seasonable with a few more storms, esp. early. High: 81

Tuesday: Drying out and getting warmer. High: 88

Wednesday: Hot temps. Few PM storms. High: 91

