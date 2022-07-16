CLEVELAND — Isolated showers will start off your weekend with a mostly cloudy sky. Look for a cloud/sun mix during the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with a spotty shower here and there. Hit or miss rain will continue through Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rain and storms will increase in coverage and intensity by Sunday afternoon. Some of the rain Sunday night into Monday could be heavy at times and lead to localized flooding.

Sunday & Monday high temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s.

We dry out early next week and then heat up by mid week to near 90 degrees. Next chance for storms comes on Wednesday and Thursday.

What To Expect:

Spotty showers Saturday

Widespread showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon

Storms Return and stick around into Monday

Heavy rain will be possible

Near 90 degrees by the middle of next week

Saturday: Heating up and a chance for showers. High: 81

Sunday: Rain increases. Heavy at times. High: 83

Monday: Seasonable with a few more storms. High: 81

Tuesday: Drying out and getting warmer. High: 88

