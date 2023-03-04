FORECAST: Much quieter & drier

CLEVELAND — Goodbye rain! After a very soggy Friday, it is much drier today. Nearly all of Northeast Ohio picked up around an inch of rain. Outside of a few morning flakes, the rest of the day looks dry with more clouds than sun. Plan for temperatures in the low to mid 40s with decreasing winds. Peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon, but it will be mostly cloudy overnight. Only isolated showers are possible on very early on Sunday, otherwise the rest of the day looks dry.
There is a better shot for rain on Monday, but it looks pretty mild too! The warmth will be fleeting though! Below average temperatures move in by mid-week and look to hang around around for several days!
Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!
What To Expect:
- Snow flakes Saturday morning
- Drying out this weekend
- Seasonable weekend
- Stray shower early Sunday
- Warm & wetter on Monday
- Getting colder
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Drying out and staying cold.| High: 42º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Mainly| High: 44º
Monday: Warmer temps. PM showers possible.| High: 58º
Tuesday: Few showers possible.| High: 39º
Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 35º
Thursday: Below average.| High: 34º
Friday: Below average temps.| High: 38º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter