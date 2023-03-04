FORECAST: Much quieter & drier

CLEVELAND — Goodbye rain! After a very soggy Friday, it is much drier today. Nearly all of Northeast Ohio picked up around an inch of rain. Outside of a few morning flakes, the rest of the day looks dry with more clouds than sun. Plan for temperatures in the low to mid 40s with decreasing winds. Peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon, but it will be mostly cloudy overnight. Only isolated showers are possible on very early on Sunday, otherwise the rest of the day looks dry.

There is a better shot for rain on Monday, but it looks pretty mild too! The warmth will be fleeting though! Below average temperatures move in by mid-week and look to hang around around for several days!

Snow flakes Saturday morning

Drying out this weekend

Seasonable weekend

Stray shower early Sunday

Warm & wetter on Monday

Getting colder



Saturday: Drying out and staying cold.| High: 42º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Mainly| High: 44º

Monday: Warmer temps. PM showers possible.| High: 58º

Tuesday: Few showers possible.| High: 39º

Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 35º

Thursday: Below average.| High: 34º

Friday: Below average temps.| High: 38º

