FORECAST: Much warmer & breezy for Sunday

CLEVELAND — What a big change!! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s this morning! That is about a 25-30 degree increase since yesterday morning. Clouds will be increasing as well along with breezy conditions. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible across NE Ohio.
Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the new week. We are back in the 40s on Sunday but with more clouds and isolated shower possible. Then get ready for some 50 degree highs by the middle of next week!
Rain chances increase with the warmer air too. Rain showers are likely Tuesday thru Thursday of next week with the most widespread showers arriving on Thursday.
What To Expect:
- Clouds increase
- Temps increase
- Breezy conditions
- 40s return Sunday with isolated shower
- Even warmer next week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Warmer. Isolated mix. Breezy. | High: 44º
Monday: Few AM Flakes. Touch colder. | High: 40º
Tuesday: Very mild with a few showers! | High: 53º
Wednesday: Showers return late. | High: 48º
Thursday: More scattered rain showers. | High: 52º
Friday: Mainly dry. | High: 42º
Saturday: Rain to snow showers. Colder. | High: 32º
