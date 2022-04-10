FORECAST: Much Warmer This Week With Rounds of Rain

CLEVELAND — Winter decided to pay us a visit this weekend. But we are about to enjoy a nice pattern change with much warmer temperatures.

Bright sunshine will inundate the area for our Sunday which is great for outdoor plans.

Look for highs near 50 today and even warmer temperatures in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Warmest day of the week is likely coming Wednesday as we soar into the 70s.

Rain chances will increase on Monday and again on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with pleasant temps and dry weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Bright sunshine Sunday

Rest of the weekend should be dry

Rain & a few storms return Monday

Much warmer Monday, warmest on Wednesday

Looking wet Wednesday & Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Brighter and milder. | High: 51º

Monday: Getting much warmer. Rounds of rain with a few storms.| High: 65º

Tuesday: Mild with isolated rain.| High: 63º

Wednesday: Warmer with more rain & a few storms.| High: 71º

Thursday: Still mild with periods of rain.| High: 64º

