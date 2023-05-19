FORECAST: Much warmer today fueling thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a GREAT Friday. Temps should top out near 80º this afternoon. It'll be breezy but not overly windy. Just enough wind to keep the cold air up over Lake Erie. Enjoy it.

While you're enjoying the warmth, keep an ear out for thunder. especially east. A few storms pop up this afternoon with downpours and gusty winds. Coverage will be limited to mainly east.

Tonight's rain will not be limited. Everyone gets rain overnight with a few rumbles embedded in the strongest parts. Thankfully the rain slides east early Saturday and we're dry the rest of the weekend! Chilly Saturday but we rebound Sunday.

What To Expect:



Warming nicely today

A few afternoon storms

Widespread storms overnight into Saturday

MUCH cooler Saturday

Bright & seasonable Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Sun and clouds, warm and breezy with a few afternoon storms. Better shot at rain tonight. | High: 80°

Saturday: Drying out early with CHILLY air settling in.| High: 60°

Sunday: Bright & seasonable. | High: 70°

Monday: Sunny & nice. | High: 69º

