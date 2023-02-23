FORECAST: Near record breaking warmth followed by a BIG drop Friday

CLEVELAND — A major snow and ice storm will slide thru the Northern Great Lakes thru Thursday. For us it means some wild temperature swings into the weekend.

A welcome warm front sliding north of the area by lunchtime. This will push our temperatures way up into the 60s with a few southern locations touching 70 degrees during the afternoon. A few record highs will be challenged during the day on Thursday. Expect windy conditions Thursday afternoon as well with gusts above 30 mph at times.

A strong, arctic front arrives by late afternoon or early evening Thursday. Temps plummet behind the front on Friday with highs in the 20s and a few lake effect snow showers.

What To Expect:

Chilly start to Thursday

Near-record highs Thursday PM

Wind gusts Thursday above 30 mph

Much colder Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Cloud/sun mix. Isolated rain. Very warm again! Near-record highs. Windy.| High: 65º

Friday: Bitter cold with lake effect snow. Windy.| High: 28º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Not as cold.| High: 41º

Sunday: Near normal temperatures. Mainly dry. | High: 42º

Monday: Rain returns. Mild temps.| High: 50º

Tuesday: Scattered showers.| High: 44º

