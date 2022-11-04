FORECAST: Near record warmth along with strong winds and thunderstorms Saturday

WEATHER ALERT: Near Record High Temperatures and Strong Winds Expected this weekend!
Happy Friday!
Torday looks GREAT but we're focusing on Saturday pretty hard. No real fog this morning, temps in the 50s with 70s likely this afternoon.
Tomorrow... WINDY. No advisory yet... but it's likely for parts of NE OH... at least west of I-77. Plan on gusts 40-50mph. The wind picks up midday Saturday. That's enough for debris; especially leaves, sticks, Halloween decs, etc.
It's all in advance of the cold front. Winds relax late Saturday after the front passes. Plan on rain Saturday late afternoon/evening. Scattered t-showers with a few embedded stronger storms. Damage unlikely but still possible. We should dry out overnight into Sunday.
What To Expect:
- Much less fog for Friday AM Rush
- Even warmer Friday/ Saturday
- Highs in the 70s
- High Winds expected Saturday!
- Gusts to near 50 mph
- Next chance for rain is Saturday afternoon/evening
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Clouds thicken. Warm.| High: 74º
Saturday: ALERT: HIGH WINDS to Near 50 mph! More clouds. Near record highs! Late afternoon showers.| High: 77º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix with isolated morning rain ending.| High: 69º
Monday: Remains above avg. Dry,| High: 61º
Tuesday: Nice for November.| High: 59º
