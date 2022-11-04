FORECAST: Near record warmth along with strong winds and thunderstorms Saturday

WEATHER ALERT: Near Record High Temperatures and Strong Winds Expected this weekend!

Happy Friday!

Torday looks GREAT but we're focusing on Saturday pretty hard. No real fog this morning, temps in the 50s with 70s likely this afternoon.

Tomorrow... WINDY. No advisory yet... but it's likely for parts of NE OH... at least west of I-77. Plan on gusts 40-50mph. The wind picks up midday Saturday. That's enough for debris; especially leaves, sticks, Halloween decs, etc.

It's all in advance of the cold front. Winds relax late Saturday after the front passes. Plan on rain Saturday late afternoon/evening. Scattered t-showers with a few embedded stronger storms. Damage unlikely but still possible. We should dry out overnight into Sunday.

What To Expect:

Much less fog for Friday AM Rush

Even warmer Friday/ Saturday

Highs in the 70s

High Winds expected Saturday!

Gusts to near 50 mph

Next chance for rain is Saturday afternoon/evening



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Clouds thicken. Warm.| High: 74º

Saturday: ALERT: HIGH WINDS to Near 50 mph! More clouds. Near record highs! Late afternoon showers.| High: 77º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix with isolated morning rain ending.| High: 69º

Monday: Remains above avg. Dry,| High: 61º

Tuesday: Nice for November.| High: 59º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: