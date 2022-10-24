FORECAST: Near record warmth with a TON of sun

CLEVELAND — More well above average warmth continues in the start of the new work week, as highs will be in the upper 70s to flirting with 80! The record high in Cleveland and Akron/Canton for Monday is 80. More sunshine will be had on Monday, but there will be some more high clouds moving in, filtering the sunshine at times.

Our next storm system will begin to bring more clouds and wind to the region on Tuesday. Rain chances will begin to increase late Tuesday into the day on Wednesday. We will then cool back to more seasonal levels as we wrap up the work week into next weekend.

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Staying dry. Warmer.| High: 78º

Tuesday: More clouds. Still warm.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cooler.| High: 62º

Thursday: Cooler again. Drying out.| High: 54º

Friday: Some sunshine. Seasonable.| High: 58º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. On par.| High: 60º

