FORECAST: Next Storm Brings Rain & Mild Temperatures

CLEVELAND — It is a quiet start to Friday with chilly temperatures. The temps will climb quickly today with highs in the mid 40s! However, it does not last long.
The next weak weather system will arrive today and into Saturday. Scattered snow is possible Friday morning with widespread rain replacing the snow for the afternoon and evening. With warmer temperatures, rain and melting snow - flooding and ice jams will be possible. As temperatures fall, rain will change back to snow on Saturday with temperatures in the 20s during the afternoon.
The coldest day of the next 7 days will be Sunday. Highs will only reach into the teens. Low temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the single digits. Stay warm!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Rain & wet snow Friday AM
- Warmer & WINDIER Friday
- Mainly rain during Friday PM
- Rain changing back to snow into Saturday
- More Arctic Air this Weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Rain mixing with flakes during the morning. Rainy and windy for the afternoon. | High: 44º
Saturday: Colder air returns with scattered light snow. Falling temps all day.| High: (AM) 31º
Sunday: More arctic air settles in. Few snow showers. Bundle up! | High: 18º
Monday: Cold. Slim shot for snow.| High: 20º
Tuesday: Drying out and not as cold. | High: 32º
