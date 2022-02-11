FORECAST: Next Storm Brings Rain & Mild Temperatures

CLEVELAND — It is a quiet start to Friday with chilly temperatures. The temps will climb quickly today with highs in the mid 40s! However, it does not last long.

The next weak weather system will arrive today and into Saturday. Scattered snow is possible Friday morning with widespread rain replacing the snow for the afternoon and evening. With warmer temperatures, rain and melting snow - flooding and ice jams will be possible. As temperatures fall, rain will change back to snow on Saturday with temperatures in the 20s during the afternoon.

The coldest day of the next 7 days will be Sunday. Highs will only reach into the teens. Low temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the single digits. Stay warm!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Rain & wet snow Friday AM

Warmer & WINDIER Friday

Mainly rain during Friday PM

Rain changing back to snow into Saturday

More Arctic Air this Weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Rain mixing with flakes during the morning. Rainy and windy for the afternoon. | High: 44º

Saturday: Colder air returns with scattered light snow. Falling temps all day.| High: (AM) 31º

Sunday: More arctic air settles in. Few snow showers. Bundle up! | High: 18º

Monday: Cold. Slim shot for snow.| High: 20º

Tuesday: Drying out and not as cold. | High: 32º

