FORECAST: Nice by noon but the chill is on the way

CLEVELAND — Seasonable weather returns Friday. Any clouds during the morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 50s for the early afternoon. Chilly northwest winds take over during the afternoon though... temps are on the decline through the afternoon. Prepare for a chill Friday night with evening temperatures falling quickly into the 40s for those high school football playoff games. The chill lingers for the weekend
Plan for afternoon temperatures in the 40s this weekend with dry weather for many. However, there is a chance for isolated lake effect rain showers on Saturday, mainly east of Cleveland in the snow belt.
What To Expect:
- Seasonable Friday
- 40s for Friday night football
- Even cooler this weekend
- Slim lake effect rain chance Saturday
- Looking GREAT next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Sun & clouds, seasonable.| High: 53º
Saturday: Chilly Veterans Day with more clouds than sun. Isolated lake effect showers. | High: 45º
Sunday: Still chilly with sun/cloud mix. | High: 48º
Monday: Sun & clouds, seasonable.| High: 54º
Tuesday: Stays dry, near average temps.| High: 52º
Wednesday: Bit milder. | High: 57º
