FORECAST: Nice Finish To The Weekend

CLEVELAND — Hello Fall! It is a chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 40s and clear skies. Although we are starting off cooler compared to Saturday, afternoon temperatures will end up warmer!

Expect more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures on Sunday. A stray shower is possible in our most NE communities, but overall it will be a great day to get outside and cheer on the Cleveland Browns.

The next shot for rain arrives with another front late Monday and early Tuesday.

Chilly start to Sunday

Nice for Browns Football Sunday

Near 70 by Sunday afternoon

Stray PM shower to NE

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild and dry for Browns 1 pm kickoff. Stray shower to NE| High: 73º

Monday: More clouds, briefly warmer with a few t-showers late. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Few showers possible. Cooler again. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Drying out. Cool. | High: 69º

