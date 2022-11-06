FORECAST: Not a warm, but not as windy either!

Remember! We turn back time at 2 am on Sunday! The sunset will be around 5:15 pm in Cleveland Sunday evening.

It was a very windy day on Saturday. Gusts reached between 35 and 45 mph in many locations and a communities farther west exceeded 50 mph gusts! Winds have decreased significantly overnight. Winds on Sunday will be around 5-10 mph, plus the rest of the day looks pretty great!

Highs will be about 10 degrees colder than the record breaking temps on Saturday, but that is still 10 degrees above the average high temperature! Plus, it will not be nearly as breezy.

A drier cold secondary front slides through late tonight and early Monday which will knock temperatures briefly down to seasonable levels. However, expect a few more mild days in the 60s this week...and then...TEMPS CRASH.

What To Expect:

Drier, less breezy on Sunday

Near Norm temps by Monday/Tuesday

Briefly mild again for end of week

Pattern flip next weekend - hello cold!



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Still mild.| High: 68º

Monday: Sunny skies. Dry, but cooler| High: 59º

Tuesday: Seasonable & dry.| High: 56º

Wednesday: Bit warmer. Dry.| High: 63º

Thursday: Enjoy the warmth!| High: 65º

