Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Not a warm, but not as windy either!

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
tt
Posted at 8:52 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 10:06:53-05

Remember! We turn back time at 2 am on Sunday! The sunset will be around 5:15 pm in Cleveland Sunday evening.

It was a very windy day on Saturday. Gusts reached between 35 and 45 mph in many locations and a communities farther west exceeded 50 mph gusts! Winds have decreased significantly overnight. Winds on Sunday will be around 5-10 mph, plus the rest of the day looks pretty great!

Highs will be about 10 degrees colder than the record breaking temps on Saturday, but that is still 10 degrees above the average high temperature! Plus, it will not be nearly as breezy.

A drier cold secondary front slides through late tonight and early Monday which will knock temperatures briefly down to seasonable levels. However, expect a few more mild days in the 60s this week...and then...TEMPS CRASH.

What To Expect:

  • Drier, less breezy on Sunday
  • Near Norm temps by Monday/Tuesday
  • Briefly mild again for end of week
  • Pattern flip next weekend - hello cold!

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Still mild.| High: 68º

Monday: Sunny skies. Dry, but cooler| High: 59º

Tuesday: Seasonable & dry.| High: 56º

Wednesday: Bit warmer. Dry.| High: 63º

Thursday: Enjoy the warmth!| High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018