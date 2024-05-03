FORECAST: NOT A WASHOUT... We're dodging weekend t-storms

CLEVELAND — Cloudier today with rain rolling through Ohio. Plan on scattered t-storms sliding from west to east today and again Saturday. Each of these storms will have the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds but the damage threat is VERY low.
Storm chances will start off slow and increase by Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be slow-moving, bringing heavy rain and some isolated flooding.
A few more showers and rumbles of thunder will continue this weekend with temps around 70 degrees. Saturday sees widely scattered thundershowers, mainly during the afternoon. And Sunday will see a few isolated showers during the day.
Next week, it continues to look rainy and mild.
What To Expect:
- Scat'd strong storms Friday
- A few weekend showers
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms.| High: 78º
Saturday: Cooler with scattered thundershowers.| High: 74º
Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 71º
Monday: A few rain showers. | High: 68º
Tuesday: A few rain showers. Warmer. | High: 76º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter