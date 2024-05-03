FORECAST: NOT A WASHOUT... We're dodging weekend t-storms

CLEVELAND — Cloudier today with rain rolling through Ohio. Plan on scattered t-storms sliding from west to east today and again Saturday. Each of these storms will have the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds but the damage threat is VERY low.

Storm chances will start off slow and increase by Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be slow-moving, bringing heavy rain and some isolated flooding.

A few more showers and rumbles of thunder will continue this weekend with temps around 70 degrees. Saturday sees widely scattered thundershowers, mainly during the afternoon. And Sunday will see a few isolated showers during the day.

Next week, it continues to look rainy and mild.

What To Expect:



Scat'd strong storms Friday

A few weekend showers

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms.| High: 78º

Saturday: Cooler with scattered thundershowers.| High: 74º

Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 71º

Monday: A few rain showers. | High: 68º

Tuesday: A few rain showers. Warmer. | High: 76º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: