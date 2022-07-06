CLEVELAND — Still tracking storms today but coverage is really dropping. The bright side to more storms is more relief from the heat. The bad side is that storms may produce a few stronger wind gusts and heavy rain that could lead to a few flooding concerns. Best shot for storms Wednesday will be the southern half of the area. Plan on a similar trend for storms Thursday and again on Friday. We're in the 70s & 80s the rest of the work week with 70s this weekend! It's a nice break from the early week heat.

FORECAST HEADLINES

More storms Wednesday - Friday but not as hot

Drier, more comfortable weekend

Heating up again early next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Not as hot with a few more storms. Best chance south. | High: 77º

Thursday: Warm with a few storms. | High: 80º

Friday: Seasonable with a few storms. | High: 79º

Saturday: Cooler, brighter, and less humid. | High: 80º

