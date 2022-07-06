Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Not as hot but a few storms still likely

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 05:35:23-04

CLEVELAND — Still tracking storms today but coverage is really dropping. The bright side to more storms is more relief from the heat. The bad side is that storms may produce a few stronger wind gusts and heavy rain that could lead to a few flooding concerns. Best shot for storms Wednesday will be the southern half of the area. Plan on a similar trend for storms Thursday and again on Friday. We're in the 70s & 80s the rest of the work week with 70s this weekend! It's a nice break from the early week heat.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • More storms Wednesday - Friday but not as hot
  • Drier, more comfortable weekend
  • Heating up again early next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Not as hot with a few more storms. Best chance south. | High: 77º

Thursday: Warm with a few storms. | High: 80º

Friday: Seasonable with a few storms. | High: 79º

Saturday: Cooler, brighter, and less humid. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018