FORECAST: November's swings are rolling on

CLEVELAND — More sunshine is likely on Tuesday with highs seasonally cool in the middle 50s. Wednesday is warmer with highs in the middle 60s. Thursday continues the warm, dry trend with highs between 65 & 70 degrees and lots of sunshine.

A strong cold front arrives on Friday with highs still in the 60s. Clouds will be the rule with a few widely scattered showers on the way.

Much colder air returns as we head into next weekend, with maybe our first highs in the 30s of the season by Sunday! A few isolated snow flakes are possible Sunday as well! Here it comes!

What To Expect:

Seasonal and sunny for Tuesday

60s Wednesday thru Friday

Scattered showers Friday

Pattern flip next weekend - Hello cold!

Winter Coats Needed Saturday and beyond

Isolated snow flakes on Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Cooler & dry.| High: 55º

Wednesday: Warmer. Dry.| High: 67º

Thursday: Enjoy the warmth!| High: 68º

Friday: Falling Temps. Scat'd showers.| High: 62º

Saturday: Much colder. Windy.| High: 40º

