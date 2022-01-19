FORECAST: Ohio's heading toward a deep freeze

CLEVELAND — A brief warm-up arrives for Wednesday ahead of an arctic cold front that brings in an extended period of below normal temperatures through next week.
High temperatures on Wednesday will climb up to near 40 degrees by early afternoon with an isolated rain shower possible. Then the cold front moves by. Temperatures will fall slowly thru the 30s by late afternoon under cloudy skies.
Behind that storm system: get ready for the Arctic Plunge! Highs for the rest of the week through the weekend will struggle into the upper teens and low/mid 20s
into next week. Overnight lows Friday morning and Saturday morning will drop to near zero in many locations. Some of the coldest air of Winter is moving our way!
There's also a few more chances for snow later in the week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Isolated rain or snow tonight
- Rising temperatures tonight
- Highs near 40 tonight
- Warmer midweek before another arctic surge
- Coldest air so far this season late week, temps near zero
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Quick clipper will bring light rain/snow mix.| High: 38º
Thursday: Arctic air moves in! Isolated lake effect snow.| High: 20º
Friday: Extra layers with very cold air in place. Lake effect snow ends early.| High: 21º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 24º
Sunday: Isolated am flakes.| High: 25º
