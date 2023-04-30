FORECAST: On and off rain for the next several days

CLEVELAND — Steady showers with pockets of heavy rain are expected this morning. Dry periods are more likely during the afternoon, but the rain chance is never zero today. Plan for spotty showers/storms this afternoon, evening and tonight. Highs will only be in the mid 50s on Sunday.

As we head into the new work week, we will see a stagnant big upper level low across the Great Lakes. This will keep the pattern very cool and rainy across NE Ohio until mid-week. Scattered showers will be likely on Monday and Tuesday, with some areas even seeing a few snowflakes mixing in. Temperatures will only top off in the mid 40s on Monday and Tuesday. It will feel more like early December!

The good news is that the upper level low appears to move into New England by Wednesday evening into Thursday. This will keep the threat for lake effect rain showers on Wednesday and an isolated chance on Thursday. Temperatures will moderate into the lower 50s for mid-week, and into the upper 50s to around 60 by Thursday and Friday and looks much drier!!

What To Expect:



Rounds of rain for several days

Isolated thunder

Temps in the 50s on Sunday

Chilly for May!

40s on Monday/Tuesday

Wintry mix possible

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 55º

Monday: More showers. Much colder. | High: 46º

Tuesday: Lake effect showers possible. Wet flakes. Chilly. | High: 45º

Wednesday: Showers East. Mostly cloudy. Cool. | High: 52º

Thursday: Isolated Showers. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 58º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Mild. | High: 60º

