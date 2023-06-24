FORECAST: On & Off Weekend Storm Chances

CLEVELAND — Showers and storms will be on and off this weekend, but it looks like we will have plenty of dry time as well. The best chance on Saturday looks to be mainly early and then plan for spotty t-showers mainly in our eastern communities during the afternoon. Storms will fade away with decreasing clouds as high pressure briefly builds into the area by this evening. Tonight looks to be mostly clear and quiet.

Sunday will start dry with increasing clouds, dew points and temperatures. Plan for it get quickly and briefly HOT on Sunday with temps in the 80s and many communities creeping toward 90 degrees. The warm up does not last long as low pressure storms will increase during the second half of the day. Some storms could be strong or severe, so be sure to stay weather aware on Sunday.

What To Expect:



Looking warmer too

More rain thunder Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Rain ending early.| High: 76º

Sunday: Rain returning late... Warmer.| High: 84º

Monday: Rain likely.| High: 74º

Tuesday: Showers Linger. Cool for June.| High: 71º

Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 69º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter