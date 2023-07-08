FORECAST: On & Off Weekend Storms

CLEVELAND — Happy Weekend! Temperatures will be warmer for your Saturday with highs in the 80s, but that comes with scattered storms.
Best shot is in the second half of the day. Plan around them. Rain looks to continue on and off through Saturday night and into Sunday. The best chance for rain on Sunday will be predominately early with a drying trend expected through the day.
We will be dry by Sunday night and into Monday as high pressure returns to the area. More heat builds back early next week with middle 80s on the return - which is more seasonable temps for July!
What To Expect:
- More storms this weekend
- Watching for severe storms
- Warmer on Saturday, Cooler on Sunday
- More heat next week
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered PM t'storms. Strong to Severe possible | High: 80º
Sunday: Scattered t'showers, especially morning. | High: 78º
Monday: Drying out. Touch warmer. | High: 82º
Tuesday: Summery & dry. | High: 84º
Wednesday: Few t'showers possible. | High: 86º
Thursday: Scattered t'showers. Touch cooler | High: 83º
