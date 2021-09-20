Watch
FORECAST: On the fast track to fall chill

Get the latest Power of 5 forecast from the News 5 weather team!
Posted at 5:15 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 05:15:09-04

CLEVELAND — Solid warm up today despite the extra clouds and rain chances. More humidity, too. Plan on middle and upper 80s in between the showers. The best shot for rain is west but We all need to prepare for rain. Especially overnight and through Tuesday. We'll start tracking steadier rain Tuesday followed by heavier rain Wednesday. That means creeks, streams and flood prone areas will really need to be watched.

The flood threat stays high until Thursday. Drier and MUCH cooler air surging in behind this system will bring in an entirely new season. Fall officially starts Wednesday and syncing up is a big pattern flip. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s... We haven't seen this since May!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Big warm-up today
  • A few showers, mainly west
  • T-showers overnight into Tuesday
  • Scattered t-showers Tuesday
  • Widespread heavy rain Wednesday
  • High risk for flooding midweek
  • Temps dropping midweek
  • Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday
  • Staying cool through the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Warmer with a few showers, mainly west. | High: 87º

Tuesday: Widespread rain, could be heavy. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms with falling temperatures. | High: 65º

Thursday: A few lingering showers, chilly. | High: 61º

