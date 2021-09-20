FORECAST: On the fast track to fall chill

CLEVELAND — Solid warm up today despite the extra clouds and rain chances. More humidity, too. Plan on middle and upper 80s in between the showers. The best shot for rain is west but We all need to prepare for rain. Especially overnight and through Tuesday. We'll start tracking steadier rain Tuesday followed by heavier rain Wednesday. That means creeks, streams and flood prone areas will really need to be watched.

The flood threat stays high until Thursday. Drier and MUCH cooler air surging in behind this system will bring in an entirely new season. Fall officially starts Wednesday and syncing up is a big pattern flip. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s... We haven't seen this since May!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Big warm-up today

A few showers, mainly west

T-showers overnight into Tuesday

Scattered t-showers Tuesday

Widespread heavy rain Wednesday

High risk for flooding midweek

Temps dropping midweek

Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday

Staying cool through the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Warmer with a few showers, mainly west. | High: 87º

Tuesday: Widespread rain, could be heavy. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms with falling temperatures. | High: 65º

Thursday: A few lingering showers, chilly. | High: 61º

