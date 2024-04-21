FORECAST: One more chilly day before a warm-up

CLEVELAND — Clouds hung tough overnight, so temperatures did not fall as much as we thought, so any frost has been limited. It is still a chilly start to the day, though, with temperatures in the 30s. It remains below average this afternoon as well! Plan for temps in the low 50s for Sunday. That is about 10 to 15 degrees below what is typical for the end of April! While it is a cloudy start, clouds will be eroding this morning, allowing for plenty of sun by the afternoon.

With lighter winds and clear skies tonight, there is another (and better potential) for frost to develop. There may be another advisory issued for tonight. If you have plants outside that can't handle the cold, bring them in or cover them. Mid to upper-30s are expected along the lakeshore, with temps closer to freezing inland.

Next week, we'll rebound to more seasonable temps starting on Monday with highs closer to 60 degrees - it will stay dry, too! A very pleasant Earth Day! The rain and storms are back in the forecast by late Tuesday and into early Wednesday....with another cool down mid-week.

What To Expect:



Grab the coats

Decreasing clouds by Sunday afternoon

Frost/freeze Monday morning

Warming up

Storms Return Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Seasonable. | High: 54º

Monday: Bit milder. Nice day.| High: 58º

Tuesday: Seasonable. Rain late. | High: 60º

Wednesday: Rain likely (especially early). Below avg.| High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: