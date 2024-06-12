FORECAST: One more chilly night before the heat returns

CLEVELAND — Scattered morning clouds with a small chance for a sprinkle early on. Sunshine will be the rule for the afternoon. Highs will climb back up to near normal: 80 degrees.

Get ready for the heat to return. We're expecting highs at or above 90 degrees by early next week!

What To Expect:



Bright & hot today

Even hotter Thursday

A few storms Friday

Big time heat next week

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Heat building as sunshine takes over. | High: 83º

Thursday: More heat building in. | High: 89º

Friday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 77º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 76º

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Very warm. Humid | High: 89º

Monday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated thunder.| High: 93º

Tuesday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated storms.| High: 92º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: