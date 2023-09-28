Watch Now
FORECAST: One more day of rain before summer tries to return

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 28, 2023
CLEVELAND — One more wet day! Plan on scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder today. It'll be heavy at times this afternoon with ponding possible during the evening commute. After school practices may have lightning nearby. Make sure you have a plan to head indoors when you hear thunder.

We're drying overnight and clearing through Friday. Temps jump into the 70s by the afternoon with highs approaching 80 this weekend and through most of next week! Summer trying to hang on in NE OH!

What To Expect:

  • Scattered rain Thursday
  • Drying out Friday
  • Clearing out/warming up this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Scattered showers. | High: 69º

Friday: Drying out. Warmer. | High: 72º

Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 75º

Sunday: Bright & warm. | High: 78º

