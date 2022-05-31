FORECAST: One more HOT day before storms bring relief

CLEVELAND — More heat is expected on Tuesday with highs near 90 and hazy sunshine all day long. Be sure to take breaks from the sun and stay hydrated! We'll be a couple degrees away from record highs Tuesday.
Rain and storms hold off until mid-week with a strong cold front moving toward NE Ohio on Wednesday. SA few showers and thunderstorms will be likely both on Wednesday and Wednesday night. We will be watching for any severe potential over the next days with that system. We will end the week cooler.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Closing in on 90 degrees Tuesday
- Sunny & dry Tuesday
- Storms return Wednesday PM
- Falling temperatures Thursday with lingering rain chances
DETAILED FORECAST:
Tuesday: Hazy, hot, humid. Stay hydrated!| High: 90º
Wednesday: Storms return. Few could be severe. Not as hot.| High: 83º
Thursday: Rain and storms early. Falling temperatures.| High: 67º
Friday: Partly cloudy.| High: 74º
Saturday: partly cloudy.| High: 71º
Sunday: Warm & dry.| High: 78º
