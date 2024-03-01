Watch Now
FORECAST: One more hurdle before big heat comes back again

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:12 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 05:12:22-05

CLEVELAND — Temps will climb about 20 degrees on Friday thanks to southerly winds. Clouds will be on the increase as a weak weather disturbance moves our way. Plan on highs in the 50s on Friday with isolated rain showers arriving toward evening. A few light rain showers will be possible into early Saturday. Highs will climb back into the middle 50s. Sunday looks to feature more sun and even warmer temperatures in the 60s!

What To Expect:

  • Warming up Friday
  • Few light showers late Friday/Early Saturday
  • 60s return by Sunday
  • Near 70º Monday

Daily Breakdown

Friday: Starting to rebound. Clouds increase. A shower toward evening.| High: 54º

Saturday: A few light showers early. Mild.| Temps: 52º

Sunday: Looking dry and warming up. | High: 63º

Monday: Even warmer with some sunshine. | High: 70º

