FORECAST: One more of sun, clouds and incredible warmth

CLEVELAND — Our Spring-like weather pattern continues for another day.

Friday looks dry. Skies will be cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Our high temperatures should be able to make it up into the lower and middle 60s!

A better chance for rain arrives Saturday, with scattered showers likely, starting in the morning. Highs on Saturday will climb back into the 50s. As a cold front slides through, temperatures will drop quickly by late afternoon. Chillier air will spill in on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.

I can't say the same for next week, though. We're back in the 30s for highs with a couple of shots at rain and snow.

What To Expect:



Isolated showers tonight

Middle 60s for highs on Friday

Scattered rain Saturday

Colder, more seasonable next week

Daily Breakdown

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Warm! | High: 64º

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. | High: 49º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 39º

Monday: Cloudy. Watching for rain & snow. | High: 42º

