FORECAST: One more of sun, clouds and incredible warmth

CLEVELAND — Our Spring-like weather pattern continues for another day.
Friday looks dry. Skies will be cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Our high temperatures should be able to make it up into the lower and middle 60s!
A better chance for rain arrives Saturday, with scattered showers likely, starting in the morning. Highs on Saturday will climb back into the 50s. As a cold front slides through, temperatures will drop quickly by late afternoon. Chillier air will spill in on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.
I can't say the same for next week, though. We're back in the 30s for highs with a couple of shots at rain and snow.
What To Expect:
- Isolated showers tonight
- Middle 60s for highs on Friday
- Scattered rain Saturday
- Colder, more seasonable next week
Daily Breakdown
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Warm! | High: 64º
Saturday: Scattered showers possible. | High: 49º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 39º
Monday: Cloudy. Watching for rain & snow. | High: 42º
