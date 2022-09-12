FORECAST: One more round of showers

CLEVELAND — After a few hit/miss showers and storms on Sunday, we are waking up to generally dry weather this Monday! A stray t-shower is possible today, but most of the day looks mainly dry with variably cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

However, a slow frontal system is gradually moving through the Great Lakes area. This will bring one more round of scattered showers and storms tonight and into Wednesday. Showers will be on and off during that day. Any rain that falls could produce brief heavy downpours, but overall any storms that do develop are expected to stay below severe limits here in the region.

Rain looks to clear NE Ohio by Wednesday and the second half of the week looks much drier with plenty of sunshine and a gradual warming trend!

What To Expect:

On and off rain showers through Wednesday morning

Cooler temperatures

Drying out by midweek next week

Warmer temperatures by end of the week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mainly dry. Stray showers with variable clouds.| High: 73º

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Cool.| High: 69º

Wednesday: Drying out, sun returns! | High: 75º

Thursday: Mainly Sunny | High: 76º

Friday: Slowly warming| High: 81º

Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 82º

