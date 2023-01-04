Watch Now
FORECAST: One more warm day with widespread rain & thunder

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 06:08:59-05

CLEVELAND — A very warm and breezy overnight across NE Ohio, as lows will only drop into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be on the stronger side, with southerly breezes between 10 to 20 mph. Scattered rain will become more prevalent after midnight, with thunder possible.

We're warm Wednesday but I'm still tracking rain. Potentially heavy rain again. Plan on near 60º with scattered t-showers along a cold front. That cold front is bringing January back to January... 30s and snow by Friday and into the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Scattered (heavy) rain Wednesday
  • Last warm day (of January... eek)
  • Temps dropping Thursday
  • Wintry Mix Thursday
  • Snow likely Friday
  • Weekend snow possible

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Warm with scattered rain. | High: 60º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mix possible. Colder. | High: 42º

Friday: Snow likely early. Cold. | High: 37º

Saturday: Snow possible. | High: 36º

Sunday: Snow possible. | High: 35º

Monday: Snow possible. | High: 37º

Tuesday: More sunshine. | High: 40º

