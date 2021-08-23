FORECAST: One of the hottest weeks this summer!

CLEVELAND — Here comes the heat. More heat... and more humidity. Today we're back near 87º in Cleveland but the rest of the week we're pushing 90º. Most of us in the lower 90s starting Tuesday and lasting through midweek. Heat index readings will be well above that. Pushing 100º Tuesday through Friday.

Along with the heat & humidity will come storms but the chances are low, for now. Plan on 1 or 2 Monday, slightly better shot Tuesday and a few more Wednesday-Friday.

Long range models are hinting at some relief next week.

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Hot & humid on Monday

Even hotter Tuesday and Wednesday

Slim rain chance next couple days

Better shot at rain by Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Slim storm chance. Hot & humid.| High: 87º

Tuesday: Heat builds. More humid too.| High: 91º

Wednesday: Heat builds. More humid too. Spotty PM storms.| High: 92º

