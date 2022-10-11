Watch Now
FORECAST: One of the nicest days we'll get in October

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 11, 2022
Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 11, 2022

CLEVELAND — Winds pick up Tuesday and help us jump into the lower 70s... Still with plenty of sun. Clouds do come back through the day... We should be dry though until late in the day. Rain likely holds off until overnight into Wednesday.

Plan on highs near 70 again but we'll be dodging scattered showers. Thursday looks wetter and much cooler. Temps actually start in the upper 50s and either hold steady or drop through the day. That's the return to much cooler air as we head into the weekend. We're looking pretty soggy for parts of the weekend also.

What To Expect:

  • Dry & warmer Tuesday
  • Cloudy & warm on Wednesday
  • Rain increases on Wednesday night
  • Much cooler to end the week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Bright & breezy, warmer! | High: 73º

Wednesday: Still warm but scattered showers likely. | High: 71º

Thursday: Few showers. Falling temps.| High: 58º

