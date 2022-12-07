Watch Now
FORECAST: Patchy Fog, Isolated Rain, and Chilly Temps for the Mid-Week

Posted at 8:37 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 08:37:38-05

CLEVELAND — Keep an eye out for patchy dense fog across Northern Ohio this morning. Visibility could drop below 1 mile for the Wednesday AM Rush. A few widely scattered rain showers are possible this morning, especially in our south and eastern counties. Skies will remain mainly cloudy otherwise, as highs top off in the upper 40s today.

Thursday looks grey and dreary with highs in the middle 40s. Rain chances will begin to move back in again as we end the work week. The rain Friday should be a bit heavier and more widespread, especially during the afternoon into the overnight. May even mix with some snowflakes during the overnight Friday into early Saturday!

Stay up to date right here and stay dry...

What To Expect:

  • Temps near normal this week
  • Rounds of showers this week
  • Colder this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Patchy Dense AM Fog. Few showers early.| High: 48º

Thursday: Heavier rain late.| High: 44º

Friday: More rain. | High: 46º

Saturday: Cloudy skies. Seasonal. | High: 45º

Sunday: Scattered showers. | High: 43º

Monday: Early mix possible. Chilly. | High 47º

Tuesday: Scattered Showers. Mild. | High: 53º

