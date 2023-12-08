FORECAST: Picture perfect Friday on tap before another wet weekend

CLEVELAND — Southerly winds are blowing in some warmer than average temperatures for the next couple of days. We will have to contend with weekend rain, however.

Much warmer weather moves in for Friday. Look for abundant sunshine during the day with scattered clouds moving in during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the middle 50s.

We've got a shot at 60 degrees for Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain showers during the afternoon. Rain arrives in earnest Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a few lingering showers for the Browns game. Temperatures will cool down thru the 40s during the day with a few snowflakes moving in toward evening.

What To Expect:



Warming nicely today

Warm w/ a few showers Saturday

Rain, wind and colder Sunday

A snowy Monday AM Rush!

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More clouds but warmer.| High: 57º

Saturday: A few rain showers. Mild.| High: 60º

Sunday: Rain likely. Windy. Falling temperatures. | High: 45º

Monday: Lake effect snow, cold. | High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter