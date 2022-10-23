FORECAST: Picture Perfect Weather Continues!

CLEVELAND — Sunday looks like a great day for grilling out or any yard clean-up.
We will stay dry with more sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures in the middle 70s will be common all across Northern Ohio! In fact, it looks to stay way above average through mid-week! It will be less windy on Sunday as well!
Rain chances return mid-week as well. We will then cool back to more seasonal levels as we wrap up the work week into next weekend.
Enjoy!
What To Expect:
- Sunny & warm Sunday
- Highs in the lower and middle 70s
- Warmth continues into start of work week
- We're dry & warm until the middle of next week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 75º
Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 75º
Tuesday: More clouds. Still warm.| High: 73º
Wednesday: Rain likely. Bit cooler.| High: 65º
Thursday: Slightly cooler. drying out.| High: 56º
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 58º
