FORECAST: Picture Perfect Weather Continues!

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 08:15:17-04

CLEVELAND — Sunday looks like a great day for grilling out or any yard clean-up.

We will stay dry with more sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures in the middle 70s will be common all across Northern Ohio! In fact, it looks to stay way above average through mid-week! It will be less windy on Sunday as well!

Rain chances return mid-week as well. We will then cool back to more seasonal levels as we wrap up the work week into next weekend.

Enjoy!

What To Expect:

  • Sunny & warm Sunday
  • Highs in the lower and middle 70s
  • Warmth continues into start of work week
  • We're dry & warm until the middle of next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 75º

Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 75º

Tuesday: More clouds. Still warm.| High: 73º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Bit cooler.| High: 65º

Thursday: Slightly cooler. drying out.| High: 56º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 58º

