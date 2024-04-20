FORECAST: Plan for a chilled weekend

CLEVELAND — Here comes the chilly air! Winds will be shifting and picking up out of the northwest and doubling down on Saturday. The chilly temps and breezy winds will force you to wear a coat for the Cavs Game during the afternoon. Highs will struggle into the upper 40s and low 50s. Plan for northwest winds gusting to 25mph on Saturday, reinforcing the chill. Plan on 40s all day Saturday before temps drop even more Saturday night.

Temps on Sunday morning, after a clearing and calmer night, will be in the 30s. Some spots may even be cold enough for a hard freeze. If you have plants outside that can't handle the cold, bring them in or cover them. A freeze watch is in effect for our inland communities where lows could fall below freezing. Mid-30s are expected along the lakeshore. Sunday afternoon will remain below average, with highs in the low to mid-50s. A couple of light showers cannot be ruled out on either day this weekend, but it will be predominately dry.

Next week, we'll rebound to more seasonable temps and bring rain back into the forecast by late Tuesday and into early on Monday.

What To Expect:



Chilly weather for this weekend

40s to low 50s all day Saturday

Breezy westerly winds on Saturday

Frost/freeze Sunday morning

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 48º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Seasonable. | High: 54º

Monday: Bit milder. Nice day.| High: 58º

Tuesday: Seasonable. Rain late. | High: 60º

Wednesday: Rain likely (especially early). Below avg.| High: 50º

