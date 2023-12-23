FORECAST: Plan for a damp Saturday

CLEVELAND — Scattered showers will continue on and off thru the day on Saturday. Saturday's highs climb into upper 40s. Plan, again for wet roads for shopping and travel. But showers look to be reasonably light, likely less than a quarter of an inch of rain will fall during the day.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve. We could have areas of fog that might slow you down a bit, especially during the morning hours. Plus a few spots of drizzle are also expected. Highs on Sunday will reach into the lower 50s.

Christmas day looks mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle & upper 50s! A few showers may try to sneak in from the southwest by sunset. Rain will be returning for everyone Monday night and looks to become widespread by Tuesday.

What To Expect:

Isolated showers tonight

Showers Saturday

Fog & drizzle possible Sunday

Very mild Christmas Day

Rain late Monday through Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday Night: Cloudy. Isolated showers. | Low: 40º

Saturday: Light rain showers. | High: 47º

Sunday: Mainly dry, warmer. Isolated showers | High: 53º

Christmas Day: Clouds mixing with a little sun. Evening showers.| High: 58º

Tuesday: Rain likely. Still warm. | High: 54º

Wednesday: Scattered AM showers. Getting cooler.| High: 48º

