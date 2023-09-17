Watch Now
FORECAST: Plan for a few spotty showers and storms on Sunday, but there will be plenty of dry time

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 9:13 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 09:33:12-04

CLEVELAND — We start off your Sunday with a few light showers and more clouds. The clouds kept the temperatures a bit warmer overnight & early this morning. After a couple early showers, there looks to be plenty of dry time for most of the afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. After 5 pm, additional hit or miss showers and storms will be around. Due to the sporadic nature, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain on Sunday. Additional spotty showers will linger into Monday, but there will once again be plenty of dry time. Temperatures will remain around 70 degrees for the next few days.

We look to fully dry up by Tuesday and temps should get back to normal late next week. We could even be above average by the end of the week, nearing 80 degrees!

What To Expect:

  • Sunday Morning showers
  • Sun & clouds
  • Spotty/light rain returns Sunday
  • "Normal" temps late next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Sun & clouds, spotty t-showers. | High: 71º

Monday: Lingering isolated showers possible. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Drying out, nice. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Looking good and warming. | High: 75º

Thursday: Even warmer. | High: 77º

