FORECAST: Plan for a snowy Sunday, but then we warm up quick

CLEVELAND — Winter is not over yet! Snow has already returned to NE Ohio early on Sunday, but this will continue into the morning & afternoon. Many communities, especially around Greater Cleveland, will see a few inches of accumulation. The highest totals will be found in eastern Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, and northern Portage County. 4-7 inches of snow will be possible there. In Cleveland, plan for around 2-4 inches and in Akron, plan for around 1-2''. The farther south and west you live, the lower snow totals will be - expect a dusting to 1 inch of snow.

It is obviously much colder today. Temperatures will remain in the 30s today. Grab the winter coat, perhaps even the hats, gloves and scarf for Sunday! It will be much colder and blustery, making it feel even colder. The gusty winds will also cause blowing and drifting snow, lowering visibility. The snow will begin to taper off during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Everyone looks drier by Sunday night. After a few unsettled and wet days, we dry out on Monday and warm up by Tuesday. So, any snow accumulation will not last long!

Also - happy daylight saving time! Since springing forward at 2 am, the sun will set around 7:30 pm.

What To Expect:

Colder temperatures

Snowy Sunday

1-4 inches for most, higher in snowbelt (up to 7'')

Drier on Monday

Warmth returns next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Wet lake-effect snow. Windy. Some accumulation is possible. Trace to 3".|Higher in the snowbelt. High: 34º

Monday: Drying out. Mostly sunny.| High: 49º

Tuesday: Warming back up.| High: 64º

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Still warm. High: 67º

Thursday: Way above average. Showers possible. High: 64º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter